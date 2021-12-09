USS Constitution Continues Tradition; Names Gun “Beat Army”

USS Constitution named one of their 24-pound long guns “Beat Army” in support of the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen as they take on the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights in the 2021 Army-Navy Football Game on December 11.

“Beat Army” was chosen after USS Constitution named a 24-pound long gun “Go Navy” for the 2020 edition of the Army-Navy Game.

Historically, 24-pound long gun teams consisted of up to 14 men operating two guns on opposite sides of USS Constitution.

When paired in a gun team, the two guns would read “Go Navy, Beat Army.”

The official “Beat Army” unveiling can be viewed the morning of December 11 on USS

Constitution’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Early Navy Sailors frequently named the guns they served on, and while there are no available records for the original names of Old Ironsides’ guns, some of her current guns have been given names based on records from her sister ships: USS Chesapeake and USS United States.

These names include Brother Jonathan, True Blue, Yankee Protection, Putnam, Raging Eagle, Viper, General Warren, Mad Anthony, America, Washington, Liberty for Ever, Defiance, Liberty or Death.

USS Constitution’s modern armament are replicas produced in the 1920s.

USS Constitution is open to public visitation Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.