Gil Elected to the Board of Directors of the New England Employee Benefits Council

The New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC), a leading source of unbiased employee benefits and total rewards education and professional development opportunities, announces that Charlestown resident Marianna Gil, a long-time NEEBC supporter and among our speakers and panelists, has been elected to the organization’s board of directors to serve a three-year term.

As the Director of Health Benefits for the City of Boston, Gil leads and administers the City’s health-related benefits for over 50,000 City employees, retirees, and their dependents. She specializes in Massachusetts municipal health reform, working alongside both management and labor leaders to ensure equitable bargaining outcomes, sustainable cost management, development of health and wellness programs, and successful communication of benefits to employees, retirees, and their families.

“With her perspective as an employer and leader of a municipality, Marianna’s expertise adds richly to NEEBC’s mission and community, while deepening our connection with the City of Boston, a major municipality and hub in New England. At a time of skyrocketing healthcare costs, Marianna already has shared her experience with innovative and cost-effective health benefits design,” said Robin Antonellis, Executive Director of NEEBC. “I congratulate Marianna on her appointment to our board and expect her career trajectory to continue upwards.”

“In line with the NEEBC mission and vision, I strongly believe that to achieve advantageous and equitable outcomes for employees and retirees, it is essential to collaborate, share information, education, and best practices among benefits professionals,” shared Gil. “With my broad perspective on benefits, starting first on the consulting side before joining the City, I am excited to share my mentorship and perspective, while continuing to learn from this new role supporting NEEBC.”

Gil joins an impressive roster of Benefits, Rewards and other HR leaders from employers and service providers throughout New England that comprise NEEBC’s volunteer board of directors.