BPDA Pulls RFP Off the Table for Pier 5, Rejects Three Residential Proposals

Several Charlestown groups are celebrating a huge win after the Boston Planning and Development Agency decided to pull a Request for Proposals (RFP) off the table for the development of housing on Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The Pier 5 Association has been campaigning to restore and develop the city-owned pier as an open, public waterfront for all. The BPDA received three proposals through the RFP process but all three were rejected at the last BPDA board meeting.

“After a lengthy review and serious consideration, we have decided to reject all three proposals. We look forward to continuing the dialogue through further collaboration as we work together to determine the next steps for the Pier 5 site,” wrote the BPDA in their decision to pull the RFP. “Throughout the past several months, the BPDA has received significant advocacy for the construction of a public park to replace Pier 5. The BPDA is highly supportive of public open space along the water’s edge and ensuring access to the harbor.”

In a statement members of the Pier 5 Association, Inc. www.Pier5.org and Restore Pier 5, Inc. said they were pleased that the BPDA is highly supportive of public open space along the water that would ensure access to the harbor in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The groups added that the BPDA signaled they would enthusiastically support increased open space and/or park creation at Pier 5 through philanthropic or private financing.

“Pier 5 Association, Inc. is grateful for the support of the more than 3200 signatures and donations from the Charlestown community that advocated for a waterfront park on Pier 5 rather than a residential development,” read a statement from the Charlestown groups. “Pier 5 Association, Inc. and Restore Pier 5, Inc. are excited to make their vision of Pier 5 as a public park a reality.”

In an additional statement the BPDA said it would also be willing to accept an asking price of $0 for Pier 5 if this was economically necessary to support additional public open space or other exceptional public benefits on Pier 5.