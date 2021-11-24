Copley Square Tree Lighting Set for Nov. 29

The City of Boston, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, November 29, starting at 5 p.m.

This free event will feature appearances by Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer along with musical performances by vocalist Ackeem Hill, the Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble, and Berklee College of Music’s own Esperanza Delgado.

Additional support provided by AT&T Mobility and H.P. Hood, LLC. Light refreshments provided by H.P. Hood, LLC. Event production partners include Boston Properties, Encore Global, and Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Other 2021 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park on the Boston Harbor waterfront November 22, the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 27, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 2. The arrival of Boston’s official 2021 Christmas tree, a 48-foot white spruce tree donated by L’Arche Cape Breton of Orangedale, Nova Scotia, will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 17. Visit bit.ly/LightsOnBos or call 617-635-4505 for more information