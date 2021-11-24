BPDA Rejects Housing Proposals for Pier 5

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) has rejected the three housing proposals that were on the table for the condemned Pier 5 site in the Navy Yard.

According to a letter to the community from BPDA real estate officer Morgan McDaniel, the three proposals took creative approaches to the challenges posed by the site, but the agency determined they were not the right approach for the site at this time. McDaniel stated that the BPDA looks forward to continuing the dialogue through collaboration as it works with the community to determine the next steps for the site.

“It is unfortunate the delta could not be bridged between concerned residents and the RFP respondents,” said state Representative Dan Ryan.

Ryan said the rejected proposals were innovative harbingers of the climate resilient housing that will eventually be seen somewhere on the coastline.

“It appears, as a community, we weren’t fully ready to be that test kitchen,” Ryan said. “In the end, the BPDA did listen to the concerns of the immediate neighbors. I thank them for that.”

A statement from the Pier 5 Association stated that the organization is pleased that the BPDA is “highly supportive of public open space along the water’s edge and ensuring access to the harbor in the Charlestown Navy Yard. And that the BPDA would enthusiastically support increased open space and/or park creation at Pier 5 through philanthropic or private financing.”

In notes on the rejection of the proposals, McDaniel stated that at this time, neither the BPDA nor the City of Boston have plans to spend public funds to finance a park at Pier 5, however the BPDA would support the private financing option.

The Pier 5 Association collected more than 3,200 petition signatures and donations from people in the Charlestown community advocating for a waterfront park rather than residential development. They also stated that, along with Restore Pier 5, Inc., the members of The Pier 5 Association are excited to make their vision of Pier 5 as a public park a reality.

Ryan said that with the recent BPDA decision, the community must refocus on the major housing and infrastructure needs that are currently in motion and long overdue, including the Bunker Hill Public Housing project, the revitalization of the Rutherford Avenue Corridor, and the completion of the North Washington Street Bridge.”

“When these public improvement projects are fully realized, I will look forward to revisiting the future of Pier 5 and possibly getting a plan in the queue,” said Ryan.