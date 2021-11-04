Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Decreases

After the Charlestown COVID positive test rate increased over 50 percent three weeks ago it has decreased week over week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 619 Charlestown residents were tested and 2.3 percent were found to be positive–this was a 39.5 percent decrease from the 3.8 percentage that tested positive between October 18 and October 25.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also decreased last week. According to the BPHC 22,358 residents were tested and 2.1 percent were COVID positive–this was a 8.7 percent decrease from the 2.3 percent reported by the BPHC on October 25.

Fourteen additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since October 18 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,741 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.95 percent since October 25 and went from 82,855 cases to 83,646 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,453.