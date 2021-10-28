A Look at Halloween in the City

This Halloween promises to a bona fide treat with numerous events and activities planned for trick-or-treaters in Boston on and around All Hallows Eve.

On Beacon Hill, the Liberty Hotel presents a “Child’s Play”-themed costume party for ages 21 and up on Saturday, Oct. 30, kicking off at 9 p.m., with specialty cocktails, dancing, and live music from DJ Frank White and DJ Joshua Carl. Ticket options include $65 general admission, $115 for a themed dinner at Clink plus party entry, $1,200 for VIP table packages, and overnight hotel packages. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/libertyhalloween21.

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has arranged for the following streets to be closed from 4:00-8:00 PM on Halloween:

Branch Street (blocked from Charles Street)

Chestnut Street (blocked from Charles Street to Walnut Street)

Mount Vernon Street (blocked from Charles Street to Joy Street)

Pinckney Street (blocked from Joy Street to Charles Street)

West Cedar Street (blocked Revere Street to Chestnut Street)

Myrtle Street (blocked at Revere Street, Grove Street, and Irving Street)

In the Back Bay, the city will close Marlborough Street between Berkeley and Fairfield streets to traffic Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. for the return of the Neighborhood of the Back Bay’s Halloween Celebration.

Those who live in the area are encouraged to decorate their house or yard, or get involved in any other way they choose, and they should also plan to have goodies on hand to distribute to the young trick-or-treaters who will be arriving at their doors.

But the traditional party at the Clarendon Street Playground won’t be held this year due to concerns about social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

In Copley Square, the City of Boston’s fourth annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration takes place, with the altar open for visitors between Sunday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to sunset, and Monday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to sunset.

In the Fenway, the Fenway CDC is holding a Halloween celebration on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 72 Burbank St., where goodie bags will be distributed to guests.

In the South End, the first annual South End Dog Costume Halloween Party is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Joe Wex Dog Recreation Space on Washington Street at Peters Park.

The event will feature a JB Doggie Delights ice cream truck selling delicious homemade and dog-safe ice cream treats;

prizes for best dog costume and best dog owner costume; and Halloween cuteness and dog treats galore.

In Charlestown, the 36th Annual Halloween at Monument Square is coming on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to the Bunker Hill Monument.

A gathering at the Monument steps will be followed by a brief program, with entertainment by Urbanity Dance, as well as the beloved Trick or Treat poem by the Monument Square Wizard. The Tony Barry Marching Band will lead the Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument.

Additionally, fun displays around the Monument are planned, plus Baby Sharks, The Bubble Guy and ALLO Playspace on the Bunker Hill ground to accommodate little ones. Dance with a disc jockey at Monument Street. Paul Revere, Mother Goose and many more characters will also be on hand, and Monument area neighbors will provide treats.

The Charlestown Mothers Association sponsors the festive decorations and glow-in-the-dark necklaces to keep children safe. Many other generous donors make this event possible. Participation and donations to make this the best Halloween yet, and for safety purposes, social distance and wear masks.

A Harvest on Vine table will also be set for residents and friends to bring canned food, cereal, other items, and financial donations for their neighbors experiencing food insecurity.