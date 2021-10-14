News Briefs

Halloween in the Gardens coming Oct. 24

Gardens for Charlestown presents Halloween in the Gardens on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 499 Bunker Hill St. (at the corner of Main and Bunker Hill streets), with arts and crafts; pony rides (10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.), balloon twisters (11 a.m.-1p.m.); photo ops; and the famous cake walk.

There will be plenty of fun to entertain even the witches and ghosts among us., and costumes are encouraged for guests of all ages. Admission is $10 for children and (free for well-behaved adults), although additional fees apply for some activities.

The Abraham Lincoln Post is Now Accepting Applications for Their Annual Scholarship Awards

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11, GAR, scholarship awards will be drawn on November 5 at our annual Veterans Dinner to be held at the Knights of Columbus on the 5th of November at 6 pm. Send your applications to:

Memorial Hall, 14 Green St., Charlestown, Ma. 02129

You can also submit applications at the door.

The required information is a Veteran Sponsor’s name, student applicant’s name, address and telephone number and name of the school the student is attending.

Additional information should include:

The sponsor must be an active duty service member from Charlestown or a veteran who entered the service from Charlestown or the child or grandchild of a veteran who enlisted from Charlestown

• First time sponsors must produce a DD214 certifying the sponsor’s service

• The student applicant must be attending a tuition grammar school, high school, or college

• At least five awards of $500 will be made to eligible students. In addition, the Billy Boyd Scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to a college-bound high school senior.

• If you have questions or need additional information please contact Steve Fabiano at (617) 438-2022

Show Your Support for Charlestown High Varsity Soccer this Saturday

Come support Charlestown High School Boy’s Varsity Soccer’s last home game this Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 .am. The Charlestown Youth Soccer Association community will be there to help cheer them on and invites the community to join them.

Thomas Added to the Curry College Spring Dean’s List

Curry College is proud to announce that Matthew R Thomas of Charelestown has been named as an addition to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Thomas is among the roughly 1,000 students that have received the distinction, a marker of academic excellence and high achievement.

To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students – those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester – must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

About Curry College

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 22 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 15 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and fine arts program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu

Monument Square Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Returns for 36th Year

The 36th Annual Halloween at Monument Square is coming on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to the Bunker Hill Monument.

The Charlestown Halloween tradition alive by gathering at the Monument Steps by Monument Avenue, thanks to the National Park Service. A short program follows, with entertainment by Urbanity Dance, as well as the beloved Trick or Treat poem by the Monument Square Wizard. The Tony Barry Marching Band will lead the Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument.

Additionally, fun displays around the Monument are in the works, plus Baby Sharks, The Bubble Guy and ALLO Playspace on the Bunker Hill ground to accommodate little ones. Dance with a disc jockey at Monument Street. Paul Revere, Mother Goose and many more characters will also be on hand, and Monument area neighbors will provide treats.

The Charlestown Mothers Association sponsors the festive decorations and glow-in-the-dark necklaces to keep children safe. Many other generous donors make this event possible. Participation and donations to make this the best Halloween yet, and for safety purposes, social distance and wear masks.

A Harvest on Vine table will also be set for residents and friends to bring canned food, cereal, other items, and financial donations for their neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Last year, the effort raised approximately $20,000 for our neighbors.

Re-Imagine the Open Spaces

The Mystic River Watershed Association is working to re-imagine the open spaces around Little Mystic Channel in Charlestown. Stop by at their Open House, share your ideas, grab a donut, learn some Charlestown Trivia and found out how to get involved with the community-driven design process. This is a kid-friendly event.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 16 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Little Mystic Channel between the Charlestown Community Center/High School Athletic Fields and Charlestown.

Gundberg Enrolled at Lehigh University

Lehigh University is thrilled to officially welcome Gregory Gundberg as a Fall 2021 graduate student enrollee to the Lehigh family. Congratulations on your enrollment at Lehigh!

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

Join the Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee

The Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 parade. If you are new to town, this is a great way to meet your neighbors and the people who make things happen in Charlestown! Want to join the committee? They’re looking for help with fundraising & planning. If you have any questions about the parade committee please contact Kathleen Wrenn Noonan 617-201-1673.

Charlestown Heights Historic District Landmarks Study Commission

Community Meeting

Join the residents of “Charlestown Heights” and the Charlestown Neighborhood Council in planning for June 17th, 2025, the 250th Anniversary of the First Battle of the American Army. Learn about the CPA-Community Preservation Act Trust Fund Planning and Preservation Process and the importance of recognition of the Charlestown Heights Historic District. Informational meeting on Sunday, Oct 24, 2021, 2p.m. at the J.W. Conway-Bunker Hill Post 26, American Legion, 23 Adams Street.

Ribbon Cutting at Community Center

Join the Friends of the Library & Turn it Around on Thursday, October 14 at 4:30p.m. for a“ribbon cutting” of a new Little Free Library installed recently outside the Community Center. All are welcome. The Charlestown Community Center is located at 255 Medford Street.

Halloween is Back at the Monument

The 36th Annual Trick or Treat and March around the Monument is back! Meet at 5pm at The Monument steps on October 31st for the return of the Tony Barry Band and the traditional Halloween march beginning at 5:30p. The Committee asks participants to please wear masks and social distance.

Show Opening at Stove Factory Gallery

The Artists Group of Charlestown Fall Show “Attached” will be opening October 15th hours 5-8p.m. at the Stove Factory Gallery, 523 Medford Street. Show will continue weekends through October 31 from 12-5p.m.

Visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com for more information