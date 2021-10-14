Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Stays the Same

After the Charlestown COVID positive test rate remained the same for two weeks in a row the numbers dropped last week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 717 Charlestown residents were tested and 2.5 percent were found to be positive–this was a 34 percent decrease from the 3.8 percentage that tested positive between September 27 and October 4.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate also decreased last week. According to the BPHC 23,542 residents were tested and 2.5 percent were COVID positive–this was a 7.4 percent decrease from the 2.7 percent reported by the BPHC on October 4.

Eighteen additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since October 4 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,676 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1 percent since October 4 and went from 80,885 cases to 81,716 confirmed cases in a week. There were nine additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,438.