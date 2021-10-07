NEW Health in Charlestown Now Offering Pfizer Booster Shots

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) Charlestown location has begun offering Pfizer booster shots to eligible individuals who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second at least six months prior.

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, will offer the booster shots, along with regular vaccine shots on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. at New Health’s 15 Tufts St. location.

COVID-19 testing remains available for all, regardless of symptoms or insurance at the Charlestown location. COVID testing is done on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (hours may expand based on demand) at the same location.

The health center is also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients at their regularly scheduled primary care appointments as well as all Boston residents ages 12 years and older. Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham. Individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location.

People 65 years and older are eligible for the booster and other guidelines for the Pfizer booster shot are as follows:

People aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions, including:

• Cancer – current active cancer

• Cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, carotid artery disease

• Chronic kidney, liver or heart disease

• Lung diseases like COPD, emphysema, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis

• Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• Overweight

• Pregnancy and recent pregnancy

• Smoking, current and former

• Down syndrome

• Neurologic conditions, including dementia

• Sickle cell disease

• Substance use disorders

• Cystic fibrosis

• Thalassemia

People aged 18-64 years whare at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission in certain occupations:

• First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

• Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

• Food and agriculture workers

• Manufacturing workers

• Corrections workers

• U.S. Postal Service workers

• Public transit workers

• Grocery store workers