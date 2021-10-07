Monument Square Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Returns for 36th year

The 36th Annual Halloween at Monument Square is coming on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to the Bunker Hill Monument.

The Charlestown Halloween tradition alive by gathering at the Monument Steps by Monument Avenue, thanks to the National Park Service. A short program follows, with entertainment by Urbanity Dance, as well as the beloved Trick or Treat poem by the Monument Square Wizard. The Tony Barry Marching Band will lead the Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument.

Additionally, fun displays around the Monument are in the works, plus Baby Sharks, The Bubble Guy and ALLO Playspace on the Bunker Hill ground to accommodate little ones. Dance with a disc jockey at Monument Street. Paul Revere, Mother Goose and many more characters will also be on hand, and Monument area neighbors will provide treats.

The Charlestown Mothers Association sponsors the festive decorations and glow-in-the-dark necklaces to keep children safe. Many other generous donors make this event possible. Participation and donations to make this the best Halloween yet, and for safety purposes, social distance and wear masks.

A Harvest on Vine table will also be set for residents and friends to bring canned food, cereal, other items, and financial donations for their neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Last year, the effort raised approximately $20,000 for our neighbors.