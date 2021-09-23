Charlestown Went With Wu and Essaibi George During Last Week’s Preliminary Election

Boston voters as a whole picked Michelle Wu and Anissa Essaibi George to advance to the November General Election for Boston Mayor, and Charlestown voters also supported the two for Mayor during last Tuesday’s Preliminary Election.

Voters narrowed the field of Boston Mayoral candidates down to two and the field of At-Large City Council Candidates down to eight was last Tuesday.

In Charlestown Wu received 1,446 votes, narrowly topping the ticket in the neighborhood against Essaibi George.

Essabi George finished second in Charlestown with 1,365 votes.

The top two vote getters in Charlestown were followed by Andrea Campbell who received 693 Charlestown votes.

Acting Kim Janey was next and finished fourth among Charlestown voters with 328 votes. John Barros rounded out the field with only 108 Charlestown votes.

A breakdown of the election in Charlestown shows that Wu was very popular among voters across Ward 2 and won Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7.

However, Essaibi George was able to make up ground and won the big Charlestown Precincts of 5 and 6.

Wu only bested Essaibi George by 81 votes in Charlestown’s seven precincts.

In the At-Large race Incumbent At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty, who has always enjoyed good support from Charlestown voters, topped the ticket here with 2,145 votes.

Newcomer Erin Murphy came in second here with 1,398 votes followed by fellow newcomer Bridget Nee-Walsh who received 1,135 Charlestown votes.

Incumbent At-Large City Councilor Julia Mejia was in the top four here and received 1,081 Charlestown votes.

Citywide Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeun, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, Dave Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh all advanced to the November election.