Wu and Essaibi George to Square Off for Mayor in November Election

In a historic election where four women candidates of color and one male candidate of color all vied for Mayor of Boston, voters on Tuesday have narrowed the field of seven candidates down to two.

On Tuesday, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George finished in the top two spots and will square off in the November General election. Rounding out the election was Andrea Campbell finishing third, Acting Mayor Kim Janey coming in fourth, and John Barros rounded out the top spots in fifth place, according to unofficial election results posted on the City’s website.

Michelle Wu

Anissa Essaibi George

“Today, Boston voters turned out on the doors, on the phones, on the streets, and at the polls to make their voices heard,” Wu said Tuesday night. “Given the numbers reported back from precincts across our city, we are certain that our campaign — which was the first to launch in this field, exactly one year ago — will be advancing to the November general election. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

To kick off her general election campaign, Essaibi George told her supporters Tuesday night, “It’ll take all of us to move Boston forward. To bring cleaner air to Chinatown and East Boston. To bring more home ownership opportunities to Roxbury. To keep our small businesses strong in Mattapan, and thoughtful, inclusive growth to Allston. We’ll do it with an equity lens. We’ll do it thoughtfully. We’ll do it together. Nothing is off the table, when we ensure everyone is at the table.”

Meannwhile, Michael Flaherty, Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, Carla Monteiro, David Halbert, Althea Garrison, and Bridget Nee-Walsh all advance to the city councilor at-large race in the November election, where four seats are open.

(With additional reporting by Dan Murphy and Lauren Bennett)

City Wide Primary Election Results

Mayor’s Race

ANNISSA ESSAIBI GEORGE

24,186 votes

22.48%

RICHARD A SPAGNUOLO

282 votes

0.26%

ANDREA JOY CAMPBELL

21,221 votes

19.72%

KIM M JANEY

20,946 votes

19.47%

MICHELLE WU

35,888 votes

33.36%

JON SANTIAGO

364 votes

0.34%

ROBERT CAPPUCCI

1,175 votes

1.09%

JOHN F BARROS

3,436votes

3.19%

Write-in 94 votes

0.09%

Total

107,592 votes

100.00%

City Councillor at Large

CARLA B MONTEIRO

18,844 votes

6.84%

ALTHEA GARRISON

16,810 votes

6.10%

BRIDGET M NEE-WALSH

15,118 votes

5.49%

SAID A ABDIKARIM

7,725 votes

2.80%

RUTHZEE LOUIJEUNE

33,425 votes

12.13%

KELLY F BATES

12,735 votes

4.62%

DAVID HALBERT

16,921 votes

6.14%

JULIA MEJIA

38,765 votes

14.07%

ROY A OWENS SR

5,223 votes

1.90%

NICK VANCE

3,943 votes

1.43%

MICHAEL F FLAHERTY

41,299 votes

14.99%

JON M SPILLANE

11,155 votes

4.05%

JAMES REGINALD COLIMON

4,671 votes

1.70%

ERIN J MURPHY

22,835 votes

8.29%

DONNIE DIONICIO PALMER JR

6,823 votes

2.48%

ALEXANDER J GRAY

11,263 votes

4.09%

DOMINGOS DAROSA

7,139 votes

2.59%

Write-in

845 votes

0.31%

Total

275,539 votes

100.00%

(Names in italic will be in

the November General election)