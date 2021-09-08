News Overdose Awareness Day by Patriot-Bridge Staff • September 8, 2021 • 0 Comments International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on August 31 that aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma drug related death. The Charlestown Coalition held its Second Annual Overdose Awareness Day event at the Charlestown Peace Park – where family, friends and community could come and pin a small purple ribbon with their loved ones name to a giant purple ribbon. There was also information on Narcan access and administration. The Charlestown Coalition’s Program Manager of Addiction and Recovery Services started a new initiative this year…. The staff at the Warren Tavern and Monument Restaurant and Tavern participated in the Overdose Awareness Campaign by having staff members and servers wear Overdose Awareness T-shirts sponsored by Rise Construction Management. Next year the plan is to expand the Overdose Awareness T-shirts to more businesses in the Charlestown community to participate in Overdose Awareness Day 2022.