Dr. Michael J. Garrity, Retiring from MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center

The Adult Medicine practice at MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center bids a very fond farewell to Dr. Michael J. Garrity, who is retiring after 30 years of serving the Charlestown community as a primary care physician. Dr. Garrity has been one of the most admired primary care physicians at MGH and is a role model for many at the Health Center and at the MGH Main Campus, where he worked for many years in the MGH Medical Walk-in Unit. At MGH Charlestown, he served as Associate Unit Chief of the Adult Medicine practice for almost a decade, helping the practice expand from just three physicians to its current staff of ten. He has also been one of the most popular primary care preceptors at MGH for Harvard Medical School students, hosting many grateful students in his clinic at the Health Center every year and winning numerous teaching awards for his efforts. In recent years, he has become an expert in addiction care to meet the needs of his patients and has spearheaded a long-term partnership between MGH Charlestown and the Rosebud Native American reservation in South Dakota that will live on. As he retires, he leaves behind many grateful patients and colleagues and leaves a legacy of compassionate primary care and exemplary teaching that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Dr. Garrity, for your many years of service!