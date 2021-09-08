Boston’s Municipal Primary Set for Tuesday, September 14

Next Tuesday on September 14 Charlestown voters will head to the polls during the Boston Municipal Primary election and cast their ballots for Mayor and At-Large City Councilor.

Charlestown voters will choose from a field of seven mayoral candidates and a large field of candidates running for City Councilor At-Large.

Who is on the Ballot Next Tuesday

In the Boston Mayoral race four have emerged as favorites among voters ahead of the Primary and include Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell with John Barros, Robert Cappucci, and Richard Spagnuolo rounding out the field of mayoral candidates.

The top two vote getters will compete in the Boston Municipal General Election in November.

In the At-Large race Charlestown voters can pick up to four candidates from the field of 17 At-Large candidates running in the Primary.

The candidates for At-Large are incumbents Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune, Jonathan Spillane, David Halbert, Erin Murphy, Said Abdikarim, Kelly Bates, James Colimon, Domingos DaRosa, Althea Garrison, Alexander Gray, Carla Monteiro, Bridget Nee-Walsh, Roy Owens, Donnie Palmer, and Nick Vance.

Where to Vote in Charlestown

The following are the polling locations broken down in order of Wards and Precincts. All polling locations will be open between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Ballots will be available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. Language assistance will be available on Election Day by translators at polling locations or by contacting the Election Department’s translation phone bank. Those interested in volunteering can apply to be a poll worker here.

Ward 2

Precinct 1 & 3, Zelma Lacey House – 9 West School St. Vote in the community room.

Precinct 2 & 4 Harvard/Kent School – 50 Bunker Hill St. Vote in the gymnasium.

Precinct 5 & 6, Clarence R. Edwards Middle School – 28 Walker St. Vote in the gymnasium. Voter entrance in the rear of the school yard from Eden Street.

Precinct 7, Golden Age Senior Center – 382 Main Street. Vote in the lunchroom. HPentrance at rear of building

Vote by Mail Ballots

The City of Boston has also installed 20 ballot drop boxes across the city for voters to drop off completed vote by mail ballots.

The Ballot Drop Box location in Charlestown is at the Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street or on the first and third floor entrances of Boston City Hall.

All drop boxes are monitored under 24 hour video surveillance. Drop boxes will also be available at each early voting location during the scheduled voting hours.

Applications for vote by mail ballots have been mailed out to every registered voter in Boston. Voters are asked to fill out the application, including their signature, as applications received without a signature will not be accepted. To be eligible to vote by mail in the Preliminary Municipal Election, applications must be returned to the Boston Election Department by Wednesday (today), September 8, by 5 p.m.

Vote by mail applications can be returned by U.S. mail with the prepaid postcard or in-person at the Boston Election Department, City Hall, Room 241.

If a registered Boston voter did not receive or lost their application, they can request a new ballot application by completing the form available on the City’s vote-by-mail website. The form can be sent to the City of Boston’s Election Department, via mail, email, fax, or in-person. The Boston Election Department is located at Boston City Hall, City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201. Fax: 617-635-4483, Tel: 617-635-VOTE (8683). Email: [email protected]

Vote By Mail

The Election Department will send out vote by mail ballots as soon as the application requests are processed. Once a voter receives their ballot package, they should follow the enclosed instructions. It is important to sign the yellow ballot affidavit envelope. Unsigned ballot affidavit envelopes will cause a ballot to be rejected. To return ballots by U.S. mail, make sure to apply sufficient postage. While ballot package weight can vary, two First Class stamps is generally sufficient.

To be counted, ballots must be received by the Boston Election Department or in a ballot drop box by the close of polls on Election Day, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tracking Your Ballot

Boston voters can track their ballot request through the state’s website. The city will continue to mail ballots as applications arrive, until the application deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

For more information on how to participate in this year’s elections, please visit boston.gov/election.