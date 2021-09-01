Neighborhood Round Up

Bruins Academy Learn-to-Play Hockey Program

The Boston Bruins will return its Learn-to-Play Hockey program to Charlestown this fall. Charlestown Youth Hockey will be hosting and staffing the program. The program is available to boys and girls ages 5-9 that have not participated in an organized hockey program before. Sign-up will be September 9th at the Bruins website. This four-week program will be at 10am on Saturdays from October 16th to November 6th. Please visit the “Bruins Academy” tab at the Charlestown Youth Hockey website (CYHA.COM) for early registration. This program is limited to 50 kids per session and will fill up quickly.

Ryan Playground, Online Community Meeting – September 21

Join the Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee

The Bunker Hill Day Parade Committee is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 parade. If you are new to town, this is a great way to meet your neighbors and the people who make things happen in Charlestown! Want to join the committee? They’re looking for help with fundraising & planning. There will be a Parade meeting on September 9, at 11:00am at The James Conway Post American Legion Hall, 23 Adams St. If you have any questions about the parade committee and cannot make the meeting, please contact Kathleen Wrenn Noonan 617-201-1673.

North Washington Street Bridge construction look-ahead

Overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project.

Marine Impacts

The existing swing span steel of the existing bridge has been completely removed and the navigation channel beneath the North Washington Street Bridge is now open to all marine traffic.

Towards the end of September or beginning of October, the project will need to close the entire marine channel below the NWSB to install structural steel for the new bridge deck. Once implemented, the closure will require 5 working days and will likely take place for one business week (Monday – Friday). Following the full closure there will be smaller, half channel closures to install elements of a new bridge deck throughout the month of October.

The exact timing of the full closure is still under review by the United States Coast Guard and the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit. More information regarding the closure will be provided in the look-ahead issued following Labor Day.

Boaters should continue to exercise caution while transiting the channel and pay close attention to signage, lighting, and work vessels. As stated in the United States Coast Guard’s Local Notice to Mariners, boats transiting the bridge should monitor VHF channel 13 which allows communication and coordination with construction vessels.

Description of Scheduled Work

• Building the piers:

Pier 1 (closest to the North End): Final concrete placement 8/20

Pier 2: Remove V-Arm formwork and install precast beams

Pier 3: Post tensioning and remove cofferdam sheet

Pier 4: Complete

Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): Complete

• Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains and barges in the water

• Installing temporary bent

• Warehouse Pier and Column repairs

• Steel erection began on 8/18

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

• Prior to 8/22

Pier 4: complete

Pier 5: complete

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and Cyclists:

The westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse, are open to the public. With the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead period.

MassDOT is also working on the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, which requires significant traffic impacts including 24/7 lane reductions. For more information or to sign up for project-specific construction look-aheads like this one, visit the project website.