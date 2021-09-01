Decorated Veterans Join Charlestown Residents in Opposition to a Park on Pier 5

Last week, at the Historic Charlestown Navy Yard, American hero, Staff Sergeant and Quadruple Amputee Travis Mills voiced his displeasure with efforts by residents in the Navy Yard to turn Pier 5 into a public park, disregarding a proposal that would provide jobs and housing for veterans on the waterfront. Mills was joined by Vietnam Veteran Thomas Lyons, Chairman of Governor Charlie Bakers Veterans Advisory Council on Veterans housing.

Over the past few weeks, as the Boston Planning and Development Agency continues to review three development proposals for Pier 5, a handful of residents have created a community group named Save Pier 5 to advocate for a public park on Pier 5. This group, consisting mostly of Flagship Wharf residents, have held fundraising events on the pier and pooled funds to hire major Boston lobbyist Tommy O’Neill to lobby the City and the BPDA for federal funding to restore Pier 5 into open space. Understanding, that the pier is too expensive to demolish, rebuild and maintain as a public park, and that federal infrastructure funds will most likely be dedicated to other deserving projects in Charlestown, Save Pier 5 initiated this ploy as a way to prevent or delay any development on Pier 5.

“This is such a unique opportunity for Charlestown and the City of Boston to provide much needed, climate resilient housing for Veterans and middle-income residents,” said Lyons. “Boston’s waterfront housing has been historically unattainable for low to middle-income families and the youth of the City, never mind Veterans. The City and the BPDA have the opportunity to do something remarkable here with Pier 5.”

Mills, whose foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs, is a retired US Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne, a wounded warrior, motivational speaker, actor, and an advocate for veterans and amputees. The Travis Mills Foundation among other services offers a retreat where “Post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses paid, barrier-free vacation in Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors.” “Those who fight for our country deserve nothing but the best. A chance to possibly live on the waterfront here in this historic Navy Yard would be surreal for these men and women,” offered Mills. “I can’t imagine why these residents would be so outspokenly against that opportunity