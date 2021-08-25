Boston Police Patrolmen Endorse Murphy for At-Large City Council

Boston At-Large City Council candidate Erin Murphy is proud to announce the endorsement of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, reflecting Erin’s commitment to public safety in all city neighborhoods and the growing momentum behind her campaign before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

As an At-Large City Councilor, Erin will work to ensure that every resident in every neighborhood can feel safe walking the streets no matter what time it is or what street it is. She supports community policing, working with community and youth leaders to increase trust, and the cadet program that encourages recruitment in all neighborhoods so that the force mirrors the community.

“Erin gets it,” said Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association (BPPA) President Larry Calderone. “She’s a city kid who understands the vital work we do, as well as the importance we place on good relations with the community. We look forward to having her as a strong partner as an At-Large City Councilor.”

Erin has now been endorsed by the BPPA and the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, as well as a number of other first responder and public safety unions, including Boston EMS, Boston Firefighters Local 718, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

“I’m thrilled that Boston’s Finest recognizes that I’m passionate about the work they do,” Erin said. “As a mom raising my family in Dorchester and as someone who grew up here, I know how important collaboration between the police and the community is.”

“When I’m knocking doors, no matter the neighborhood, public safety is the number-one issue I hear about from residents,” Erin said. “And when I went for a ridealong with BPD for an overnight shift, I got to see the challenges they face everyday when they’re out protecting us.”

Erin’s campaign has been gathering steam this summer, with a string of high-profile endorsements and a surge in grassroots support and volunteerism across the city. Erin has also been endorsed by, among others, State Representatives Dan Hunt, Ed Coppinger, and Dan Ryan, City Councilor Frank Baker, Register of Deeds Stephen J. Murphy, former City Councilor Sal LaMattina, the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, IBEW Local 103, Laborers Local 223, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, and SEIU Local 888. Erin is proud to have over thirty endorsements from a diverse group of unions.

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Erin has centered her campaign around being Boston’s go-to call at City Hall.

Erin’s vision for Boston and her campaign are built on her core beliefs:

Thriving, best-in-class public schools for every student in every neighborhood

A friendlier city for seniors, with a more compassionate policy focus

Stronger outreach to veterans, out of respect for their service and supporting their needs

Safer streets and policing across the City, prioritizing community policing

All hands-on-deck to pull us out of the pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable

Reducing income inequality by promoting good jobs for all Bostonians

Erin plans to continue to listen to residents’ public safety concerns prior to the Sept. 14 primary, when Boston voters can select four candidates to fill the four At-Large seats on the Boston City Council. And Erin will continue campaigning across the city as she works to Bring Boston Back. Together.