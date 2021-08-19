Charlestown Preservation, Historical Society to Hold History Walk Aug. 26

The Charlestown Preservation Society (CPS) and the Charlestown Historical Society (CHS) will host City Archeologist Joe Bagley for a free historic building walk on Aug. 26 to highlight nine structures in Charlestown that are part of a recent book Bagley published.

CPS President Amanda Zettel said the organizations were able to help Bagley when he was researching the book, and that added to the numbers of buildings that he was able to include in his book. Now, she said, they are excited to host him for the history walk.

“He reached out to us a couple of years ago to make sure he had the right information,” she said. “We were able to help him find buildings he wasn’t necessarily aware of. The survey done in 1987 didn’t have access to a lot of documents we have access to now…We were able to suggest building he wasn’t aware of.”

She said the book highlights the oldest buildings in Boston and is meant to bring out the success of preservation efforts – all of which will be part of the discussion on the Aug. 26 walk.

“The book is to highlight these buildings that have remained more than 200 years and the efforts of preservationist’s that allowed them to remain,” she said. “We’re excited that it celebrates preservation.”

The program will consist of a small walking tour that will visit nine buildings in the area of Thompson Square. The tour will kick-off at the Warren Tavern at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

At 7 p.m., there will be an outdoor fundraiser for CPS and CHS at Memorial Hall on Green Street, with food from Beantown Smokers. The fundraiser will have a suggested donation of $39.