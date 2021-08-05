Violent Part One Crime Up 11 Percent

Last week the Boston Police released its half-year crime stats that compares January 1, 2021 through July 25, 2021 with the same time period last year and found Violent Part One Crime is up in District A-15 but Non-violent Part One Crime decreased.

Part One Crimes are the more serious crimes that the Boston Police and other law enforcement agencies track and in Charlestown the overall Violent Part One Crime is up 11 percent so far this year when compared to the same six months in 2020.

According to the statistics, there was one Homicides reported in A-15 through July 25, 2021. This was an increase of one as there were no Homicides in the district between January 1 and July 25 of last year.

Rape and Attempted Rape is down 100 percent in the area with 2 being reported during the first half of last year and none reported so far in 2021.

Robbery or Attempted Robbery is up 20 percent with 5 incidents reported in the first half of 2020 and 6 reported so far this year.

Domestic Aggravated Assault stayed the same with 11 incidents reported in the first half of 2020 and 11 reported so far this year.

However, Non-domestic Aggravated Assault is up 40 percent with 10 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and 14 incidents reported so far this year.

Overall there were a total of 32 Violent Part One Crimes between January 1, 2021 and July 25, 2021. This was up from the 28 Violent Part One Crimes reported during the same period last year.

As for Non-Violent Part One Crimes the numbers are down 38 percent in Charlestown. These crimes include Commercial Burglary, Residential Burglary, Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Other Larceny and Auto Theft.

According to the report Commercial Burglary stayed the same with none reported during the first half of 2020 and none reported so far this year.

Residential Burglary is down 40 percent and went from 20 reported incidents during the first half of 2020 to 12 incidents reported so far in 2021.

Larceny From Motor Vehicles, which was a huge problem last year, has dropped 55 percent with 88 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and only 40 incidents reported so far this year.

Auto Theft is down 50 percent with 12 incidents being reported during the first half of 2020 and 6 incidents reported so far this year.

Other Larcenies are down 36 percent during the first half of the year. There were 81 incidents reported during the first half of 2020 and that number decreased to 52 reported incidents so far this year.

Overall there were 144 Non-Violent Part One Crimes, down 38 percent from the 231 reported during the first six months of 2020.