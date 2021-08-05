Concerts Return to City Square

The music is back in City Square.

After a year without the popular Wednesday concerts in City Square Park last year, the music has returned with East Coast Soul headlining the first of two concerts scheduled for this summer.

“We are excited to announce two concerts this summer,” said Friends Governor Grace Bloodwell. “Please spread the word and happy Summer!”

The first concert will be in City Square Park on Weds., Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The rain date will be Thursday, Aug. 19.

A second concert with Charlestown’s Dirty Water Brass Band will be on Weds., Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.