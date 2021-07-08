Free Arts and Crafts Workshops for Children in July and August

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the return of participatory arts programming that provides children the opportunity to express their creativity while working on fun projects with local artists. ParkARTS Arts and Crafts Workshops are sponsored by Highland Partners Charitable Fund with additional support by the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Summer Grant program.

Kids ages 3-10 can enjoy a wide variety of arts and crafts activities held from 10 a.m. to noon in parks across the city. Visit boston.gov/arts-crafts-workshops for more information and to register (registration is encouraged, but only required for groups of eight or more).

Participation is free and all materials are provided. Groups of eight or more may make prior arrangements by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505 or emailing [email protected]

In addition, the Marionette Puppet Show series will return in July and August at 11 a.m. at selected children’s workshops. Boston’s parks will come alive with these whimsical puppet shows that will delight the child in everyone. Experience the unique charm of Rosalita’s Puppets featuring marionettes made by professional actor-puppeteer Charlotte Anne Dore.

Arts and Crafts Workshops dates and locations are as follows (from 10 a.m. to 12 noon):

•Fridays, July 9, 16, 23, 30

Mozart Street Playground, Jamaica Plain

•Tuesdays, August 3, 10

Harvard Mall, Charlestown

•Wednesdays, August 4, 11

Myrtle Street Playground, Beacon Hill

•Thursdays, August 5, 12

Ringgold Park, South End

Rosalita’s Puppets Marionette Performances are at 11 a.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

•Friday, July 16: Mozart Street Playground, Jamaica Plain

•Thursday August 12: Ringgold Park, South End

For information on this and other ParkARTS programs, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.boston.gov/parkarts or follow @BostonParksDept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.