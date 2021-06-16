News Happy Bunker Hill Day by Patriot-Bridge Staff • June 16, 2021 • 0 Comments Bridget Bohne and Sean Boyle celebrate as they make their way down the other side of Bunker Hill Street. Meanwhile, Kids and candy are the definition of a successful parade. Here are Oliver, Chris and Reed Anderson fetching candy as their father, Mike Anderson, looks on. The annual Parade was not exactly the official version once again this year due to COVID-19, but with restrictions lifting, joy abounded and people showed up in large numbers to watch the Parade pass by.