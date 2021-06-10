Bunker Hill Monument Association Schedules Official Ceremony for June 17

Monument Association President Arthur Hurley reported that while the Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade has been postponed this year, the official exercises commemorating the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17 are planned to take place as usual.

The official commemoration was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but will return now in 2021.

Hurley said the 246-year anniversary of the Battle will take place on June 17 starting with an Ecumenical Service at St. Francis de Sales Church at 10 a.m.

A process will then move down Bunker Hill Street and to the Bunker Hill Monument at 10:45 a.m. for the annual Commemoration and Patriotic Exercises at the base of the Bunker Hill Monument starting at 11 a.m.

After an hour-long program of commemoration, the annual Meeting of the Bunker Hill Monument Association, with lunch, will take place at the First Church of Charlestown, 10 Green St.

Hurley said all are grateful for the return of the exercises and other services around what is a particularly sacred day in Charlestown – June 17.