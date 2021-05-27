Fulcrum Investments sponsors Boys & Girls Club golf tourney, summer camp

Scott Brown, Developer of One Mystic dropped off a check to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club last week as they are a key sponsor of the upcoming golf tournament.

“The Charlestown Boys and Girls Club is incredibly lucky to have the support of a company like Fulcrum-One Mystic, especially during these incredibly tough times,” said Derek Gallagher, executive director of the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. “Their sponsorship of our Golf Tournament and the Summer Camp Scholarship Program helps us continue and grow the much needed ‘In-Person’ programming for our Members and the families of the Charlestown Community.”

Said Fulcrum CEO Brown, “The Fulcrum team is honored to work with the Boys and Girls Club to sponsor Charlestown youth at the Club’s summer camp program. This sponsorship is especially gratifying this year as the kids get back to enjoying each other’s company and fun activities together in person again.”

Pictured here are Scott Brown, Derek Gallagher, John Brannard, of the Fulcrum Team.



