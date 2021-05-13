Boys & Girls Club Golf Tourney Finds Sponsor

RISE Construction Management recently committed to be an “Event Sponsor” for the annual Charlestown Boys & Girls Club Golf Tournament at the end of May.

RISE Construction, which has Charlestown connections, is part of the team that is proposing the One Mystic in Sullivan Square, has recently engaged in a number of philanthropical endeavors in the Town. This week, they said they wanted to give back to the youth of the Town.

“RISE Construction wants to thank the Boys and Girls Club for your important work in Charlestown,” said Eric Gould, Executive Vice President, RISE Construction Management. “From providing a safe space for kids to learn and grow, to giving parents peace of mind as they have navigated this challenging year- you have made an impact on these kids, and on us. Many of our team members grew up and still live in this neighborhood. Members of our team are club alumni, including myself. Now we want to give back, and ensure the club remains a resource for future generations of Charlestown. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Club Director Derek Gallagher said he appreciated the sponsorship from Gould, who is not only giving back to the community in general, but also to the Club that he attended as a kid.

“The last 15 months has been incredibly tough time for everyone,” said Gallagher. “Like most, the Club has had its fair share of financial challenges during this time. The incredibly generous donation from RISE and Club Alumni Eric Gould will go a long way to make sure we can continue to provide the much needed programming we have provided during the Pandemic.”