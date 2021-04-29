Neighbors Applaud as MBTA Restores Charlestown Ferry May 22

The Charlestown Ferry didn’t take long to be restored, with the MBTA announcing this week they would restore the popular service on May 22 after discontinuing through the winter due to a budget crunch.

The new schedules for MBTA ferry services will include the resumption of direct service from Charlestown and Hingham as well as the resumption of weekend Hingham/Hull ferry service.

The loudest applause, of course, came from the Navy Yard, where the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard was ecstatic to hear of the restoration of the Ferry service.

“Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard wholeheartedly applauds the MBTA’s decision to build back the Inner Harbor water ferry service,” said President Michael Parker. “A robust water transportation system is not only important now for post-Covid recovery, but serves as a foundation for future expansion which will strengthen connections between waterfront communities, make the Harbor more accessible to underserved communities, and help combat climate change by reducing our dependency on individual motor vehicles. That said, we would like to see the MBTA explore ways to reduce fares so that the service is even more accessible to all and stimulates more demand.”

•Building Back Ferry Service:

Ferry schedule changes that included the temporary suspension of direct Charlestown and Hingham ferry service as well as weekend Hingham/Hull service took effect in January 2021 and were aimed at aligning ferry service with lower ridership levels experienced during the pandemic.

With the goal of creating a better system than before the pandemic that reflects changing travel behaviors and ridership needs, the MBTA is now building back to pre-pandemic service levels by resuming these ferry services. The upcoming spring 2021 weekday schedule is an increase of 106 additional trips when compared to the current ferry schedule, delivering approximately 80% of pre-pandemic weekday service levels. The weekend schedule reflects 68% of pre-pandemic service.

On May 22, 2021, the following changes will occur to ferry service:

•Full weekday and weekend Charlestown Ferry service will resume with 78 weekday and 34 weekend trips.

•Weekday service between Hingham and Rowes Wharf in Boston will resume with 14 inbound trips to Boston beginning at 6 AM and ending at 7:40 PM and 11 outbound trips to Hingham beginning at 7:15 AM and ending at 7:30 PM.

•Service between Hingham, Hull, and Long Wharf will continue with the addition of limited weekday service to Logan Airport resuming, including two inbound trips to Long Wharf in Boston at 12:45 PM and 5:45 PM and two outbound trips from Long Wharf to Logan at 6:40 AM and 7:40 AM.

•Weekend service between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, and Long Wharf will resume. Ten inbound trips will depart Hingham for Long Wharf beginning at 8 AM and ending at 5 PM with five trips stopping at Hull and three trips stopping at Logan Airport. Ten outbound trips will depart Long Wharf for Hingham beginning at 9 AM and ending at 6 PM with one trip stopping at Logan Airport and four trips stopping at Hull.