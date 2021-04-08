Charlestown Youth Hockey Brings Home a Championship, One Still in the Hunt

The Charlestown Youth Hockey Association (CYHA) brought home one championship to the Town last Saturday as the U12 girls team beat the Mass Bay Warriors, 4-2, in Watertown to claim the Middlesex Yankee League North title – a fitting end to a season that saw the team log a 17-8-3 record.

The game was close for a good portion of the first two periods, with Mass Bay striking first and fast on the Townies. However, as has been the routine for the scrappy Townie girls, they pulled surplus energy out for the third period – especially in one exchange where they scored two goals in about one minute. That took them from losing 2-1, to suddenly being up 3-2.

Julia Lambert scored two goals, Abby Deroeve hit one goal and Estelle Corbitt hit the first goal early on. Goalie Erin Alves logged a great game with dozens of saves and really shut off the net down the stretch.

Coaches John Sutich, Anthony Alves and Joe Deroeve said every member of the 18-girl team had improved significantly over the year and gelled in the final months as a cohesive squad.

•Squirt 4 Boys in the Hunt

The Squire 4 boys’ team is the top-seeded team in their Valley Hockey League division After a bye in the first round, the team easily took care of Brookline, 3-1, in Lawrence on Saturday. Now, they move to facing CM Revolution on April 10 for the National Division championship. If they win, they will move on to the overall championship game against the American Division winner on Sunday, April 11, in Malden. Stay tuned to this stellar team.

They are the final team competing in the program this year, with all other teams now having ended their 2020-21 campaigns.

•U10s and U14s Fall

The talented U10 girls team fell 2-1 to Allston-Brighton on Friday, April 2, in a close contest at Watertown. They finish second in league play in the Middlesex Yankee East, and had an overall record of 10-13-3.

Meanwhile, the U14s met their nemesis Andover in the U14 Middlesex Yankee North final on Saturday in Watertown, and fell in a close 3-2 contest. The teams had battled it out all year in league play, with Andover finishing in first place for the season play – beating Charlestown in February and tying the Townies in March. It was an epic battle for an extremely talented team that next year will return even stronger with a super-deep lineup that will likely contend for State Championship honors. For this season, the team had an excellent run of 12-6-6.

•Three Lose Close ones on Boys Side

Three of the boys teams were also active last weekend, and hit a roadblock to end their very successful seasons. First, the Bantam team faced off against a talented Needham team in a #2 vs. #3 battle on Saturday in Malden. The game remained close but Needham pulled away 4-2 in the end.

The top-seeded Pee Wee 2 team took a tough loss, 3-2, against #5 seeded Parkway on Saturday in Hockeytown. Meanwhile, the talented Squirt 2 team met their match in the semi-final game in Revere on Saturday against Everett/Revere – losing 5-2 to end an amazing playoff run that included knocking off #1 Belmont on March 28.