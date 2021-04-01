News Briefs

Police had been called to Mystic Place Earlier

On the night of the tragic murder inside the home at 6 Mystic Place on March 20, Boston Police had been called to the home about three hours prior to the homicide incident.

Around 3:21 a.m. police were called to 6 Mystic Place and found Jawad Muhammad, 33, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police logs for Charlestown received by the newspaper, a previous call had been made to police for a “loud party” at 6 Mystic Pl. that same evening, around 11:44 p.m. Several hours later the shooting incident was called in as well.

There was no indication what the action was by police, but apparently the party checked out and officers left the scene shortly after the 11:44 p.m. call.

The case is still under investigation and no one has been arrested as of Wednesday.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

Councilor Edwards Hostiong Workshop on Unemployment and Other Worker Rights

Councilor Lydia Edwards is hosting a ‘Know Your Rights workshop in partnership with local experts from Greater Boston Legal Services on Saturday, April 3, at noon. The workshop is meant to educate community members about unemployment, provide updates on changes since the Biden administration took over and review resources that are available to workers generally.

“Last year I held a townhall on workers’ rights at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s time to revisit that issue,” said Councilor Edwards. “I’m happy to see more and more people are getting vaccinated, but the pandemic isn’t over yet. People should know what their rights are and how to access help if they need it.”

The workshop will be livestreamed on Councilor Edwards’s Facebook page. Simultaneous interpretation into Spanish will be provided. Those interested in participating can register at bit.ly/WorkersRightsTownhall.

Residents with any questions about the workshop can call Councilor Edwards’ office at 617-635-3200 or send an email to [email protected]

DA Rollins Announces Funding Opportunity for Nonprofits

As part of her commitment to improving the lives of those living in Suffolk County, District Attorney Rachael Rollins today invited nonprofits serving Suffolk County youth to apply for grant funding.

Community organizations working to prevent youth violence and to provide substance use prevention and treatment to young people in Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop are now eligible to apply for grants of up to $10,000 as part of the 2021 Community Reinvestment Grant program.

“These Community Reinvestment Grants allow my Office to invest in our values and in the futures of the young people who call Suffolk County home,” District Attorney Rollins said. “Over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and forced service providers to go virtual, our children and youth have experienced unprecedented ground shifts. Community-based organizations are among the heroes of the pandemic. Those organizations that work with young people have adapted in these challenging times to find innovative ways of meeting the needs of the youth they serve. And they did so as resources became less abundant and as more families began to rely on their services. This year’s grant program is perhaps more important than ever as we work to recover, rebuild and reinvest in a brighter future.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office was forced to put the grant program on hold during 2020 amid the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. District Attorney Rollins is pleased to announce the return of the Community Reinvestment Grant program this year.

Applications are due no later than May 10, 2021.