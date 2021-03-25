USS Constitution Names Gun for Navy’s First Female Chief

By Elliott Fabrizio, MCC

USS Constitution named one of their 24-pound long guns “Perfectus,” honoring the Navy’s first female chief petty officer on Sunday, March 21 during a Facebook Live presentation.

Loretta Perfectus Walsh enlisted in the Navy on March 17, 1917 as part of the Naval Reserve Act of 1916 and was sworn in as the Navy’s first Chief Petty Officer on March 21, 1917.

“Loretta Perfectus Walsh has made it possible for all women to serve in the military,” said Command Senior Chief Angela Collins. “I get to be here because of the women who have gone before me, and I get the honor to serve with amazing women every single day.”

“To the women of the past: Thank you for breaking down those barriers, and saying I will do it,” Collins added.

Four of USS Constitution’s female crew members gave a presentation on the historic significance of Walsh’s service.

“To talk about Loretta Perfectus Walsh’s life holds great meaning for me and everyone around us,” said Seaman Katrina Mastrolia. “It gives me hope and determination to face the boundaries that I have in my life today.”

The event was part of the USS Constitution’s observance of Women’s History Month.

Early Navy Sailors frequently named the guns they served on, and while there are no available

records for the original names of Old Ironsides’ guns, some of her current guns have been given names based on records from her sister ships: USS Chesapeake and USS United States.

These names include Brother Jonathan, True Blue, Yankee Protection, Putnam, Raging Eagle, Viper, General Warren, Mad Anthony, America, Washington, Liberty for Ever, Defiance, Liberty or Death.

USS Constitution’s modern armament are replicas produced in the 1920s, and the newly- christened “Perfectus” is one of only two guns directly named by the modern crew.