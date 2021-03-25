North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through April 3

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Building the piers:

*Pier 2: sealing and dewatering cofferdam.

*Pier 3: prepare wood formwork to pour concrete footing.

*Pier 4: ongoing concrete pours for V arms (the tops of the piers).

*Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): concrete pours for pier column, followed by V arms. Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains in the water

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 3/21/21, completed work includes:

*Concrete pours: Footing pads for Piers 4 and 5 and Pier column for Pier 4.

*Installation of all cofferdams (1 – 5).

*Drilled shaft installation in all cofferdams.

*Drilled shaft installation for pier 1.

*North and south abutment. Demolition of all existing piers (as of 3/7)

Travel Tips

The Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs, near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

For more information and project background, visit the project website.