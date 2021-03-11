News 33 Years of Service by Patriot-Bridge Staff • March 11, 2021 • 0 Comments Charlestown Community Service Officer Robert Luongo retired on February 19 after 33 years of service as a Boston Police Officer. “It has been a true honor working with Officer Luongo for the last 13 years, first as a colleague at A1 and then as a key stakeholder within the Charlestown Coalition. His dedication and commitment to community health and public safety was unparalleled. I have learned so much from him and truly appreciate his support, humor, friendship, and his tireless commitment to bettering the Charlestown Community. He will be greatly missed and we wish him all of the best as he enters into a well-earned retirement,” said Coalition Director Sarah Coughlin, who is pictured next to Luongo at the Bunker Hill Mall in 2019.