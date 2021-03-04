Santiago Announces Feb. Fundraising Numbers

New Mayoral Candidate Jon Santiago, a state representative from the South End, raised more than $274,000 in the month of February, announcing his campaign just last week.

At the close of the February reporting period, the Santiago committee announced raising more than $274,000 for the month, which will bring the campaign’s cash on hand figure to over $400,000. Santiago entered the race for mayor just six days prior to the deadline.

“We are so proud and excited to have earned the support of so many from across Boston and beyond who share in Jon’s commitment to unify the city and bring us back from this pandemic, stronger than ever,” said Santiago Campaign Manager Victoria Williams. “Jon’s call for neighbors to join him in writing the next chapter of our Boston story is clearly resonating and we can’t wait to keep building this movement.”

Santiago’s campaign plans to use the early fundraising success to organize citywide and bring his message directly to voters.

“These campaign funds are going to be invested directly into community organizing,” said Williams. “We know the path to victory lies in building a powerful organization, fueled by volunteers and community leaders from every background who share in our vision. We started that work on day one.”