REP. JON SANTIAGO LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR

Santiago urges neighbors to join him in writing next chapter of “our Boston story”

State Representative Jon Santiago announced his candidacy for Mayor of Boston. In a two minute video, produced in both English and Spanish, Santiago tells his personal story and calls on neighbors across the city to join together and write the next chapter of “our Boston story.”

“We are living through an unprecedented crisis, the impact of which will last far beyond today. It’s a turning point for our city, but in it I also see great possibilities,” Santiago said. “I see and hear it in the voices of my neighbors, patients, and constituents. I’ve spent my life in service to others and now I’m running for mayor to lead us through this moment and to a recovery rooted in equity and opportunity. I will bring our city back, stronger than ever.”

Santiago added, “Today, we set out to bring neighbors together to write the next chapter of our Boston story.”

“I’ve heard from many friends across every neighborhood about the challenges Boston faces in this critical moment and its future,” Santiago continued. “Our Boston story has always been about hard working people—everyday heroes who dig deep and harness the spirit of our city to keep moving us forward. Beginning right now, we’re building a grassroots movement to bring our city together to write our next chapter.”

Santiago’s launch video, titled “Our Boston Story,” reintroduces Jon to voters and tells how his early years in Boston led to a life of service – in the Peace Corps, as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve deploying overseas, an emergency room physician, and as a state representative.

A shorter, 30-second version of the launch video in both languages will also be released on Tuesday, backed by a significant launch week digital advertising buy.

To accompany the launch, Santiago unveiled a new website at www.jonsantiago.org which is already serving as an online organizing hub and a home for every Boston voice to share input, give feedback, and engage in a dialogue with the campaign. In the days ahead, the campaign will be announcing COVID-safe online citywide organizing events.

Santiago’s elected service began in 2019 when he was sworn in as state representative for the 9th Suffolk District. Since then, he has been among the state’s leading voices on the COVID-19 response, substance use issues, and vaccine equity across the Commonwealth. He has been appointed Vice Chair of the Joint Committee for COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness Management after being an active part in one of the most productive and progressive legislative sessions in the state’s history. He has been a staunch advocate for organized labor as a former member of CIR/SEIU and has championed transportation equity, environmental justice, and economic recovery for small businesses in Boston.

A full transcript of the launch video follows:

My name is Jon Santiago and this is my story.

Walking home from my overnight shift in the ER is often a time to reflect.

To think about my patients and try to understand why they ended up here.

The daughter in the grips of substance use; a homeless family looking for shelter; the young man, another victim of gun violence.

And now these same families, impacted by COVID-19.

I’ve come to learn that my patients are a reflection of Boston. Their stories speak to our greatest challenges.

Disparities in health and wealth; rising rents; struggling schools.

I’ve spent my life in service to tackle these very issues.

I’m running for mayor to lead Boston through this crisis…to a recovery rooted in equity and opportunity.

Because I know what it’s like to grow up in subsidized housing; to attend Boston Public Schools; to wonder if my family will be given a fair shot.

These experiences shaped me.

After college, I joined the Peace Corps to help those less fortunate.

I took an oath to serve in the Army and deployed overseas.

I came back to Boston to work as an ER doctor, now on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

My commitment to service is what compelled me to first run for public office.

Every day I wake up ready to serve the people of Boston.

But our city is now at a turning point. The pandemic has exposed our vulnerabilities.

This moment requires a leader who sees each and every one of you. I’m ready to serve.

By building bridges.By listening and seeking to understand one another.By working together.

We will rise above this difficult moment, better than before.

Because like the ER, I don’t only see challenges in Boston. I see hope and courage amidst the crisis.

I know how resilient we are; everyday fighting for a better city. And I’m betting on us.

Now let’s write the next chapter of our Boston story.

Jon Santiago is currently serving his second term as the State Representative for the 9th Suffolk District representing the South End, Roxbury, Back Bay, and Fenway neighborhoods of Boston. He is an emergency room physician employed at Boston Medical Center, the city’s safety net hospital. He serves as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and has deployed overseas. Prior to these experiences, Santiago served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. He lives in the South End with his wife, Alexandra.