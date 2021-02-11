Kim Janey Announces Co-Chairs of Mayoral Transition Committee

Boston City Council President Kim Janey has announced the co-chairs of her Mayoral Transition Committee, a diverse set of dedicated community leaders from government, business, advocacy, medicine and other sectors who will provide valuable expertise and insight for the forthcoming Janey mayoral administration.

The committee’s co-chairs will support incoming Mayor Janey as she works to move the City forward in the crucial weeks and months to come. Janey will join the Honorary Co-Chairs of the Transition Committee — Mayor Yvonne Spencer of Framingham and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui of Cambridge — as the only women of color serving as mayors in Massachusetts.

The Co-Chairs of the Transition Committee are:

Honorary Co-Chairs

•Hon. Sumbul Siddiqui, Mayor of Cambridge

•Hon. Yvonne Spicer, Mayor of Framingham

Co-Chairs

•Linda Dorcena Forry, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Community at Suffolk Construction

•Betty Francisco, General Counsel at Compass Working Capital and Co-Founder of Amplify Latinx

•Steve Grossman, CEO of Initiative for a Competitive Inner City

•Quincy Miller, Vice Chair and President of Eastern Bank

•Kate Walsh, President and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System

“These leaders were selected due to their deep devotion to Boston, their commitment to its recovery from ongoing and overlapping crises, and their belief in a more equitable city for our underserved communities,” Council President Janey said. “I am so honored to have their expertise as I assume mayoral office and work to overcome the unprecedented challenges we face.”

Additional community leaders will lead sub-committees focused on topics such as COVID Response and Public Health; Small Business and Economic Development; Education; Housing, Planning and Development; and Safety, Healing and Justice, with a full list announced in the coming days.

“I am honored to support the City and Mayor Janey in this critically important mayoral transition, during one of the most pivotal times in Boston’s history,” said Quincy Miller, vice chair and president of Eastern Bank. “In this moment, it’s more important than ever that we come together for the greater good of the City, the residents of Boston and the business community.”