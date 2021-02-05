NEW Health will begin administering community vaccination in the North End and Charlestown.

•For Charlestown:

Starting next week, NEW Health will be vaccinating anyone who is 75+ and a resident of the Charlestown community in addition to their own patients age 75+. The Center will be administering these community vaccinations at the health center (15 Tufts St.) the entrance will be behind the building.

Exact times are still TBD. They will be informed of available times upon calling.

•For the North End:

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, NEW Health will be vaccinating anyone who is 75+ and a resident of the North End/Waterfront community in addition to their own patients age 75+. The Clinic will be administering these community vaccinations at the Old North Church (193 Salem St) on the following days and times:

Tuesdays: 2 – 6 p.m.

Thursdays: 2 – 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



To schedule an appointment individuals should call 617-724-8725. They will be prompted to leave information such as name, number, and date of birth and one of our Patient Service Coordinators will reach out to help schedule appointments. The scheduling has already begun.