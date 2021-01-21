Charlestown’s Cumulative Positive Test Rate Increases But Weekly Test Rate Drops

Last week the cumulative COVID-19 positive test rate in Charlestown increased slightly but the weekly positive test rate dropped again according to the latest data released on Friday by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the BPHC report, of the 12,016 Charlestown residents tested for the virus since the pandemic began 6.8 percent were found to be positive by last Friday. This was an increase of 1.5 percent from the 6.7 percent reported two Fridays ago.

However, Last week 1,622 residents were tested and 4.7 percent were positive. This was a 7.8 percent decrease from the 5.1 that tested positive two Fridays ago,

Citywide, 50,439 residents were tested and 7.6 percent were found to be COVID positive last week.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed Charlestown’s infection rate increased 11 percent and went from 399.7 cases per 10,000 residents to 438.3 cases per 10,000 residents.

Eighty-five additional residents became infected with the virus last week bringing the total to 851 confirmed cases in the neighborhood.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 3.2 percent percent last week and went from 47,607 cases to 49,137 confirmed cases in a week. Fifty more Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,102 total deaths in the city from COVID.