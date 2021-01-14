Council President Janey Starting Transition to Acting Mayor

Council President Kim Janey appears to be about ready to make history in becoming Acting Mayor of the city – thus also becoming the first African American mayor or Boston.

Janey said in a statement she would be ready to take the reins if Mayor Walsh were confirmed.

“I want to start by congratulating Mayor Walsh on his nomination for U.S. Secretary of Labor,” she said. “His deep love for the City, and his dedication to working people and good jobs, have left a remarkable impact, and his legacy will show that dedication. Should Mayor Walsh be confirmed by the Senate, I am ready to take the reins and lead our city through these difficult times. I look forward to working with the Walsh administration and my colleagues on the Council to ensure a smooth transition, as we address the unprecedented challenges facing our city.”

In his State of the City Address on Tuesday night, Walsh expressed confidence in Janey’s ability to lead the City through the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

“If confirmed by the United States Senate, I will step down as Mayor, and City Council President Kim Janey will become Acting Mayor,” he said. “I have spoken with Councilor Janey. I am confident that the operations of City government, including our COVID response, will continue smoothly. And I want you to know, the work we have done together for the past seven years has prepared Boston to build back stronger than ever.”

Sources on the City Council said if Janey were to become Acting Mayor, she would also remain Council President and District 7 Councilor at the same time.

Her staff did not immediately return a message this week to confirm if that were the case.

Janey won election as the District 7 Councilor when the seat opened up as long-time Councilor Tito Jackson ran against Walsh for Mayor in the 2017 General Election. After serving one, two-year term, she was elected to the Council President position in January 2020.

Her late father, Cliff Janey, was a noted educator and taught at the Bancroft School in the South End from 1974-77 in the turbulent busing era.