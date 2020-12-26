News

Annual Townie Santa Meal Delivery

by  •  • 0 Comments
Liam and Timmy Lynch say hello to Mayor Martin Walsh from their vehicle prior to making deliveries around Town with their parents on Saturday, Dec. 19, as part of the 2nd annual Townie Santa delivery program. More than 150 hot meals were delivered with care packages from the Bunker Hill Associates, the City’s AgeStrong Commission and other valuable partners. The effort was revived last year after having been done routinely in the past at Christmas time.

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.