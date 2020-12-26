News Annual Townie Santa Meal Delivery by Patriot-Bridge Staff • December 26, 2020 • 0 Comments Liam and Timmy Lynch say hello to Mayor Martin Walsh from their vehicle prior to making deliveries around Town with their parents on Saturday, Dec. 19, as part of the 2nd annual Townie Santa delivery program. More than 150 hot meals were delivered with care packages from the Bunker Hill Associates, the City’s AgeStrong Commission and other valuable partners. The effort was revived last year after having been done routinely in the past at Christmas time.