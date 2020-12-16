News Colorful Trees by Patriot-Bridge Staff • December 16, 2020 • 0 Comments The colorful Christmas trees adorning City Square have gotten particular attention this year, as they were recognized last week by the Boston Calendar as one of the 15 best Christmas decorations in the city. City Square Governor Grace Bloodwell said Dan Doherty of Cornerstone, the property owner of several of the buildings around City Square Park, installs the colorfully-lit trees every year without fail. This year, however, so many are noticing things more-so that previously blended into the holiday landscape. Such it is with the City Square trees, said Bloodwell. “The residents of Charlestown look forward to the display each December, and so do we,” she said.