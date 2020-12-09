News Beginning to Look a Lot Like… by Patriot-Bridge Staff • December 9, 2020 • 0 Comments One never knows how normal things will play out in the pandemic, and that was the case for the Warren Tavern’s annual Toys for Tots drive – which nets many toys for needy kids in the Town. Some were nervous, but Charlestown was more generous than ever this year. Kim Mahoney, of the Tavern, said they had the largest amount of toys ever given for the drive. Here, on Sunday, staff members at the Tavern posed with a few of the many toys that were collected before doing an online raffle drawing.