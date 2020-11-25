News Thanksgiving Distribution by Patriot-Bridge Staff • November 25, 2020 • 0 Comments Volunteers Carolina Comella and Robin Moody hand out rice and pasta Tuesdayafternoon for the annual Harvest on Vine Thanksgiving Distribution ahead of turkey day. Bob Burton took turkey duty on Tuesday afternoon for the annual Harvest onVine Thanksgiving Distribution ahead of turkey day. Harvest on Vine DirectorTom MacDonald said this year, amidst COVID-19 and the economic fallout,the need was far greater than ever before. This year, MacDonald said theyhad a hard time simply finding enough turkeys to purchase. He said they wentall the way to Fall River and Clinton to secure enough birds for those in need. Former Johnnie’s Foodmaster GM Kevin Perno came through big, he said, as did Sysco. All in all, more than 16,000 pounds of food were distributed to hundredsof need Charlestown resident Tuesday.