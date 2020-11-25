News

Thanksgiving Distribution

by  •  • 0 Comments
Volunteers Carolina Comella and Robin Moody hand out rice and pasta Tuesday
afternoon for the annual Harvest on Vine Thanksgiving Distribution ahead of turkey day.
Bob Burton took turkey duty on Tuesday afternoon for the annual Harvest on
Vine Thanksgiving Distribution ahead of turkey day. Harvest on Vine Director
Tom MacDonald said this year, amidst COVID-19 and the economic fallout,
the need was far greater than ever before. This year, MacDonald said they
had a hard time simply finding enough turkeys to purchase. He said they went
all the way to Fall River and Clinton to secure enough birds for those in need. Former Johnnie’s Foodmaster GM Kevin Perno came through big, he said, as did Sysco. All in all, more than 16,000 pounds of food were distributed to hundreds
of need Charlestown resident Tuesday.

Post navigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.