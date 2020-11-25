News Sworn to Service by Patriot-Bridge Staff • November 25, 2020 • 0 Comments On Veterans Day week, Liam Nolan was sworn into the U.S. Army and will report to the service when he graduates college in He is shown here taking the oath last week at The Citadel in South Carolina, where heattends college. Nolan is the son of Gregg and Kim Nolan. His grandparents are Nippy and Ann Nolan and his sister is Abigail Nolan. He has held the rank of Cadre (Leader) and Platoon Sargent at The Citadel. He’s on Deans List and plays for The Citadel Bulldog Hockey team as well.