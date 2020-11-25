News

Sworn to Service

by  •  • 0 Comments
On Veterans Day week, Liam Nolan was sworn into the U.S. Army and will report to the service when he graduates college in He is shown here taking the oath last week at The Citadel in South Carolina, where he
attends college. Nolan is the son of Gregg and Kim Nolan. His grandparents are Nippy and Ann Nolan and his sister is Abigail Nolan. He has held the rank of Cadre (Leader) and Platoon Sargent at The Citadel. He’s on Deans List and plays for The Citadel Bulldog Hockey team as well.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.