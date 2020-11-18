A Tribute to Bill Lamb From the Community

Bill Lamb loved the town of Charlestown, and so many loved him back for his caring, humanity and longing to preserve the character of the Town.

Lamb, 82, passed unexpectedly in a boating accident in Maine on Sept. 1, but his passing didn’t come without an outpouring of support and remembrances from the community. From elected officials to preservationists to dear friends, a special section this week appears in the paper with so many memorable stories about Lamb and how he influenced decisions on preservation, highways, transportation and the Central Artery project – among countless others.

Bill Lamb.

Lamb was a fixture at most every community meeting, and he always had a thoughtful suggestion, understood architecture and its importance, and played a major role in what Charlestown looks like today – having come out of the turbulent aesthetic times in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the inside pages, take a peek at the many thoughts and remembrances of Lamb, a project sponsored by the Charlestown Preservation Society (CPS) – where he was a member for decades.

“As you read these pages, you will hear stories from the early 1970s to his recent efforts to influence the design of One Charlestown,” read a statement from CPS. “The Charlestown Preservation Society is proud to recognize Bill’s lasting impact on our Town and his commitment to retaining its special character for generations to come.”