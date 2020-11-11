Warren Prescott School Keeps Tradition Going With Veterans Day ceremony

The era of remote learning has made it hard to keep traditions alive in the public schools, but the Warren Prescott School successfully pulled off their annual Veterans Day celebration online Tuesday – with kids honoring veterans from the school community and the greater community.

Principal Michele Davis said they worked hard to pull together the annual Veterans Day assembly in an online format, and weren’t sure how it would go. The results were fantastic, though, she said.

“We are working hard to keep our in person learning traditions by hosting our traditions virtually,” she said. “Tuesday we had a virtual Veterans Day assembly that was fantastic. We had almost 400 students in attendance from grades 1-8. We were so proud to continue with this tradition although virtually.”

The event was planned by W-P staffers John Mari and Donna Hickey, who searched for local veterans to include and worked out a format that honored Veterans and helped students to learn about the historical events they participated in.

Davis said it was a diverse group of veterans and each spoke very “eloquently” about their experiences and answered questions from excited W-P students.

Veterans who were in attendance included:

•Captain Ryan Engle

•Captain Danielle Engle

•Sergeant Joe Zuffante (also president of the Abraham Lincoln Post in Charlestown).

•Master Sergeant Dan Noonan (former Battle of Bunker Hill Day Chief Marshal).