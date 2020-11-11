Schievink, Watne Power Blue Diamonds to Title

Blue Diamonds Manager Jack Schievink’s U-18 team saved its best for last, continuing a decade-long tradition of championship-winning softball in Charlestown.

Carleigh Schievink, daughter of the famed Townies’ softball king, was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run while pitcher Sandra Watne struck out 12 batters in a six-hitter as the Blue Diamonds defeated the Everett Tide, 10-2, to capture the USA Fall Softball League title Sunday in Charlestown.

Schievink, a standout pitcher and hitter for the 2019 Boston City champion Boston Latin Academy softball team (the BLA Dragons’ season was canceled this spring due to COVID-19), was the Blue Diamonds’ leading hitter this fall.

Watne, kept the usually high-scoring Everett Tide off balance with a superb display of pitching. Watne, who is also the ace of the Shawsheen Tech pitching staff, received excellent defensive support.

There were other stars for the Blue Diamonds. Maya Riley of Boston Latin had two key hits while Caroline Conroy of Latin Academy had a two-run triple.

In addition to Carleigh Schievink, the other Charlestown-based players who made strong contributions to the title-winning campaign were Angelina Hernandez, Alexis Copithorn, and Ryleigh Arroyo.

The weather was summer-like at the Charlestown High field on the final day of the season. All players and coaches followed social distancing guidelines on the bench and in the playing field during games.

The Blue Diamonds received their USA Fall League championship trophy following Sunday’s game.

“It’s awesome to win the championship,” said Jack Schievink, who was assisted on the road to the title by coach Billy Nugent. “We’ve won spring and summer titles and made it to the fall finals almost every year. We finally won the fall league this year, so it feels awesome.”

The Charlestown league usually holds a season-ending awards banquet. The celebration was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but the date has been moved to Jan. 14, 2021 at the Knights of Columbus.

The Dynasty Grows

The Charlestown Blue Diamonds Youth Softball League has claimed 12 inter-city championships over the past ten years. The 12-Under team joined the 18-Under contingent in title land by winning the 2020 Middle Essex Summer League crown. The Blue Diamonds also conduct an Under-8 instructional softball league.

Some of the Blue Diamonds’ teams compete in a winter league at an indoor facility in Topsfield. One of the winter league players is Carleigh Schievink, who hopes to compete in college softball. Among her final choices are Bridgewater State University, Salem State University, and Curry College.