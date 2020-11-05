News ‘Remote Snow Day’ by Patriot-Bridge Staff • November 5, 2020 • 0 Comments Yea, it’s 2020…So yes it snowed on Oct. 30 with about six inches of snow falling in Charlestown one day ahead of Halloween – a rarity in the fall to get such a white-out storm. Still, it was like a double dose of fun for the kids, as they got to snow sled and have snowball fights, and then have a socially distanced Halloween the next day. Here, Nora and Graham DiFederico enjoyed the snow at the Monument on Friday. Snow is rarely seen on Halloween pumpkins, but that was the case last Friday as a rare early snow storm fell heavy on the Town. Running in heavy snow was a pre-Halloween treat for kids up at the Monument last Friday.