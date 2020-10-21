City announces Mayor’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be celebrating Halloween with Mayor Walsh’s Pumpkin Carving Contest featuring a grand prize provided by Xfinity.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Parks Department recognize the effort that Boston residents of all ages put into carving their jack-o’-lanterns and want to give everyone the chance to display their artistry. In keeping with current social distancing guidelines, the City of Boston is hosting an online pumpkin carving contest with photo submissions welcomed from October 14 until midnight on Halloween (11:59 p.m. on October 31). Complete rules and submission instructions are available at boston.gov/pumpkins.

Enter your jack-o’-lantern into the contest and you will be eligible for the chance to win one of three iPads provided by Xfinity. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Boston Parks themed.

Need inspiration? We have downloadable stencils available for use as a guide to help you carve your pumpkin. Stencil images include the Parks Department logo, a death’s head from a historic gravestone, George Washington, Mrs. Mallard, and a Boston Park Ranger silhouette. Visit boston.gov/pumpkins to download and print the stencils.

Share your work with us and we will publish our favorites on social media. Feel free to tag @Xfinity and @BostonParksDept on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Hashtag your posts with #BosPumpkinDept and you may see your pumpkin.

After Halloween, be sure to compost your pumpkin. Keep an eye out for dates, times, and locations where you can “Feed the Monster,” a pumpkin composting event hosted by the Parks Department working in partnership with the Boston Environment Department that will be featured in parks across the city.