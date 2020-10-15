COVID-19 Update for Charlestown

Charlestown’s COVID-19 infection increased 2 percent last week but still remains well below the citywide average.

According to the latest BPHC’s Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) data released last Friday the neighborhood’s COVID infection rate went from 126.7 cases per 10,000 residents to 129.2 cases per 10,000 residents. The citywide average is 262.6 cases per 10,000 residents.

So far 251 residents have been infected with the virus since testing began.

Last week the BPHC reported that 6,768 Charlestown residents were tested for COVID-19 and 1.7 percent were found to be positive by last Friday. The citywide average is 4.1 percent of those tested last week.

The data shows that overall since the pandemic began only 3.9 percent of Charlestown residents tested were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose by 3.5 percent last week from 17,649 cases to 18,275 confirmed cases. So far 15,445 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and four additional Boston residents died during the week. The total number of fatalities in the city from the virus is now 768.

On Tuesday at his daily press briefing Mayor Martin Walsh said that Boston continued to experience the somewhat elevated rate of coronavirus activity that we’ve seen for the past several weeks.

“Positive tests went down, from about 73 new cases per day to 69 per day,” said Mayor Walsh. “But testing was down slightly as well, with roughly 1,725 Boston residents tested each day. Thus, the positive test rate remained at 4.1%.”

Walsh added that the City continues to focus on multilingual outreach and expanded testing and health care access in communities across the city.